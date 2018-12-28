Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Carol Ann (Bathel) Kobes, 69, passed away Dec. 21, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Carol was born May 24, 1949, in Midland. She attended Midland School for two years, then moved to Rapid City, graduating from high school in 1967.

Carol then attended college in Omaha and became a bookkeeper working in Omaha before moving back to Rapid City, where she continued working until retirement.

Carol married Don Kobes on Feb. 27, 1976. Don and Carol spent the rest of their lives living in Rapid Valley.

Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Bathel of Philip; sister, Donna Morey of Philip; brother, Butch (Cheryl) of Nebraska; children, Tim (Myrna) Kobes of Rapid City and Nicki (Tom) Kobes of Washington; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2015; her father, Babe Bathel in 2008; and her sister, Deanna Finn in 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

Kobes, Carol A.
