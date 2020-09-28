 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kocher, Jerome J.
0 entries

Kocher, Jerome J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jerome Joseph Kocher, 73, died Sept. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by Rosary services at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News