CANISTOTA | Doris Koepp, 88, passed away at her son’s home in Spearfish on Feb. 16, 2019.
Doris W. Korkow, daughter of William and Wilhelmina (Giegling) Korkow was born June 29, 1930, in Canistota, the 13th of 18 children. Doris grew up on the family farm northeast of Canistota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota and remained a lifetime member. She attended Greenland #4 Country School. Following school, Doris worked a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime which included positions at Boom’s Café, babysitting, school-bus driving, wallpaper hanging, and painting.
Her first love was God and family followed by her love for the state of South Dakota and the four seasons it offered. Doris preferred being outside in all four seasons. Hobbies included playing on the girls softball teams representing Canistota, hunting and bowling in the fall and winter and caring for her lawn and garden. In 1965, she won the first 25-line bowl-a-thon held in the area. In 1968, she was South Dakota ladies singles bowling champion and represented South Dakota in the Queens Tournament in San Diego, CA, in 1969.
On August 1, 1950, Doris married Kenneth Koepp. To this union, two sons were born.
She is survived by her two sons, Darwin (Sue) Koepp of Spearfish, and Darrell (Jennifer) Koepp of Black Hawk; four grandchildren, Angela (Steve) Moore of Sydney, Australia, Andrea (Tyler) Moore of Victoria, TX, and Dustin Koepp and Shelby (Kelsey) Koepp, all of Rapid City; five great-grandchildren, Harvey Moore of Sydney, Australia, Lily and Collette Moore of Victoria, TX, and Trace and Macey Koepp of Rapid City; brother, Dale Korkow of Canistota; sister, Alice Taylor of St. James, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers, Leonard, Alvin, John, Franklin, William Jr., Martin, Ronald and twin infants, Doran and Darel; and six sisters, Erna Korkow, Loretta Lindbloom, Mable Larson, Ardelle Hjellming, Louise Bormann, and infant Lucille.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CST today at the Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City and Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem are assisting with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.