Kohlhagen, David
Kohlhagen, David

NEWELL | David Kohlhagen, 71, died Sept. 2, 2020.

David’s life will be honored and celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Newell Evangelical Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California and the service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

