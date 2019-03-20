Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Delbert D. Kolb, 81, died March 17, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on March 23, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Kinkade Funeral Service

Celebrate
the life of: Kolb, Delbert D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments