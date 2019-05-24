{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Connie Lou Komes, 71, died March 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 27, 2019, at the Sturgis Senior Center. Inurnment will follow at 5 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

