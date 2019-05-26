{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG | Linda Barber Kooiker, 68, died May 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. MDT on May 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wall.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 28, at the church. Burial will be at the Lakeside Cemetery near Owanka.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

Celebrate
the life of: Kooiker, Linda Barber
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments