PRAIRIE CITY | Gertrude L. Kooiman, 101, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at her daughter's ranch south of Prairie City.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her son, Darryl (Rose) Kooiman, Lodgepole; daughters, Lauren Kooiman, Marysville, WA, and Beverly (Iver) Heier, Prairie City; three grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Porter, Jennifer (Tyler) Mickelson and Amanda (Eric) Schuchard; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Brooklyn, Will, Kiley, Jarett, Jozi and Reave; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Vliem, Lodgepole, Betty Vleim and Gladys Vliem, both of Hettinger, ND.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Gerrit and Jennie Vliem; seven siblings, Art and Ethyl Vliem, Frank and Arlene Vliem, Henrietta and Arnold Lefebre, Harold, Alfred, Albert and James Vliem; and one grandson, Daniel Kooiman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at the Holland Center Christian Reformed Church, south of Lodgepole, with the Revs. Henry Mohagen and Rev. Brad Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow at the Holland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday.
Condolences to the Kooiman family can be sent through the funeral home website at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
