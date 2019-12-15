RAPID CITY | Patricia R. "Patty" Patterson Koppmann, 77, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Patty was born on March 10, 1942 in Miles City, MT, to S.J. “Pat” and Irene (Morin) Patterson. The family moved to Sturgis where she attended St. Martins Academy and graduated from Brown High School in Sturgis in 1960. She attended college at USD in Vermillion, achieving her degree from Black Hills State.
Patty was employed at Regional West for 20 years as a patient care technician.
Patty served on many boards: President of the Jaycettes (1974-1975) where she started “Court Watchers”, President of the Black Hills Heritage Festival (1988), a board member of the Girls Club of Rapid City, a board member of the Black Hills Humane Society where she also volunteered, and the SD State Board of Nursing (1985). She also was an advocate for breast reconstruction (1975) where she was part of a lawsuit to have Blue Cross pay insurance claims for women, and she was a charter member of the South Dakota Marshals' Posse.
She had a passion for traveling, having the opportunity to visit Turkey, Greece, South Africa, Egypt, Sweden, Norway and Russia and around the United States.
Patty loved adventure, climbing Mount Rushmore and riding horses in different parts of the United States, and she enjoyed reading, spending time with ladies’ groups, camping and hiking.
Patty is survived by her sons, Jason (Lisa) and Jerred (Lisa), all of Rapid City, grandchildren, Danielle, Nicolle, Henry and Harrison; her brother, Gary (Bev) Patterson of Sturgis; niece and nephews, Shalane (Kelly) Pinkerton, Chris (Shanie) Patterson and Sam Patterson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Inurnment of her ashes will take place in the spring at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
