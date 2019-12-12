{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Patricia R. "Patty" Koppmann, 77, died Dec. 10, 2019.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Inurnment of her ashes will take place in the spring in Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

