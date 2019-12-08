{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Arliss “Jean” Kopren, 85, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery. Meet at Kinkade Funeral Chapel to drive in procession to the cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church.

