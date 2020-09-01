 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kornmann, Margaret 'Margie'
0 entries

Kornmann, Margaret 'Margie'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Kornmann

MILLER | Margaret “Margie” Kornmann was born March 15, 1936 in Carmi, IL to Jacob and Mary (Werle) Kleemann.

She is survived by her husband Dennis, five children: Dan (Patti), Littleton, CO, Deb (Barry) Dufour, Pierre, SD, Ross (Kristi), Rapid City, SD, Todd, Stillwater, MN, Mary (Gordy) Smith, Deadwood SD; four grandchildren: Joshua Kornmann, Tyler Kornmann, Ryan (Aimee) Dufour and Brianna Dufour; three sisters: twin sister Eleanor Renshaw, Owensboro, KY, Mary Elizabeth Morris, Ft. Collins, CO, Paula Pierson, Carmi, IL, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News