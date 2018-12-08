Try 1 month for 99¢

PIEDMONT | Colleen Virginia "Ginger" Koster, 78, died Dec. 6, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Koster, Colleen V.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments