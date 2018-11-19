Try 1 month for $3

RAPID CITY | Gloria G. Kozak, 72, died Nov. 18, 2018.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rapid City.

