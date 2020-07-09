Kraft, Doris E.
RAPID CITY | Doris E. Kraft, 78, died July 7, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

