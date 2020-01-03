Kraft, Ruth
PIEDMONT | Ruth Kraft, 90, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at Piedmont Cemetery.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen

