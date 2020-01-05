Kraft, Ruth

PIEDMONT | Memorial service for Ruth Kraft, 90, of Piedmont will be 10:30 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church.

Ruth died January 1, 2020.

On September 13, 1929, Ruth Ida was born in McIntosh, SD to Henry and Amanda (Kiemele) Holwegner. Ruth grew up on their farm. After graduating from McLaughlin High School in 1947, she went to college for six months at Northern State Teachers’ College in Aberdeen.

For the next six years Ruth taught at country schools in Corson and Ziebach counties and in Sioux County in ND. In 1949, Ruth married Valentine “Val” Kraft who was from Trail City. From 1950 to 1962, Ruth and Val traveled across SD while he worked road construction jobs. In 1950, Ruth and Val’s first son Daniel was born, and in 1953 their second son Gerald was born. In 1962, they bought the Shady Lane Drive Inn in McLaughlin, which Ruth operated. During the winter months, Ruth cooked meals at McLaughlin Hospital.

In 1966 they sold the drive inn and purchased the Coast to Coast Hardware Store in McLaughlin. In 1979, they moved the hardware store across town to the lumber yard. Their store became an extension of their home, holding many impromptu gatherings for family, friends and employees.