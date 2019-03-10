TYNDALL | After a courageous battle with MS, Carol J. Kreber died peacefully on March 4, 2019, at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.
Carol was born August 4, 1944, to Clarence and Grace (Lewis) Roberts. She was raised and went to school in Wall. She went on to graduate from St. Michael’s School of Nursing, earning her RN degree.
Carol met and married Jerry Kreber in May 1965. From that union, she was blessed with three children. She was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom. She raised her kids and always treated them to fresh-baked cookies.
Carol enjoyed her time with her friends, drinking coffee and playing card games. She also looked forward to her Friday night Bunco game and was the first to complete the crossword puzzle in the morning.
Carol is survived by her children, Bradley (Kim) Kreber of Spokane, WA, Scott (Jennifer) Kreber of Sparks, NV, and Rebecca (Chris) Oerlline of Rapid City; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Grace. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her parents.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at goglinfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.