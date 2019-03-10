Try 3 months for $3
Carol Kreber

TYNDALL | After a courageous battle with MS, Carol J. Kreber died peacefully on March 4, 2019, at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.

Carol was born August 4, 1944, to Clarence and Grace (Lewis) Roberts. She was raised and went to school in Wall. She went on to graduate from St. Michael’s School of Nursing, earning her RN degree.

Carol met and married Jerry Kreber in May 1965. From that union, she was blessed with three children. She was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom. She raised her kids and always treated them to fresh-baked cookies.

Carol enjoyed her time with her friends, drinking coffee and playing card games. She also looked forward to her Friday night Bunco game and was the first to complete the crossword puzzle in the morning.

Carol is survived by her children, Bradley (Kim) Kreber of Spokane, WA, Scott (Jennifer) Kreber of Sparks, NV, and Rebecca (Chris) Oerlline of Rapid City; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Grace. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and her parents.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at goglinfh.com.

