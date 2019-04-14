CHANDLER, Ariz. | Mervyn Altan Krebs passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Chandler. He was born Jan. 24, 1929, in Quinn, SD, to Alta (Melchert) and Herald Krebs. He grew up in Quinn and joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. After his discharge in 1954, he worked in Igloo, SD, then at Ellsworth AFB from June 1956 until his retirement on June 3, 1993. He married Corrine Cook in September 1958 in Rapid City, SD.
He leaves behind his four children, Barry (Jenny) Krebs, Curtis Krebs, Jay (Sandra) Krebs and Dianne (Greg) Lemmon; his brothers, Donald (Shirley), Douglas (Gloria), Bartlette, and George (Alice); grandchildren, Lauren, Katie and Adam Krebs, Rachel, Nick (Natalie) Lemmon; great-grandson, Zachary Lemmon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine; his parents; sisters, Zelda Van Ourkirk, Yvonne Henthorne, Evelyn Warren; and his brother, Leland.
Mervyn always had time to help his family and friends out and was loved by all. He enjoyed fixing things, travel and time spent working in his garden. He was a collector of rocks, coins, stamps and everything else in the world. If there was something odd or unusual that you couldn't find or needed, you can bet it was stashed in his collection of everything.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m on Wednesday, April 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
