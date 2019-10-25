SPEARFISH | Ralph Kriege, 76, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, in a Bismarck, ND hospital.
A time of prayer and sharing will take place at 7 p.m. today at Lutheran Church of the Cross, in Bismarck.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church.
If you wish to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
