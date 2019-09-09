{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Bruce Kroetch, 66, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. vigil service on Sept. 10, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the church. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Kroetch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments