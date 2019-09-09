PHILIP | Bruce Kroetch, 66, died Sept. 6, 2019.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. vigil service on Sept. 10, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the church. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery.
Rush Funeral Home
