PHILIP | Eleanor Kroetch, 87, died Sept. 23, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, at the church. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home

