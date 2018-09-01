Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GLAD VALLEY | Hazel Kruse, 99, died Aug. 30, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7, at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Kruse, Hazel
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments