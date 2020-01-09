Kuharski, Margaret J.

RAPID CITY | Margaret Jane "Peggy" (Keown) Kuharski passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020. Peggy spread love and kindness everywhere she touched, and will be sorely missed by friends, neighbors and especially by her immediate family.
Peggy was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Rapid City. She graduated from Loretta Heights High School in Denver, CO, and the University of Oregon with a degree in Microbiology. Peggy was also an accomplished musician. She played the cello, violin, piano and organ. She was often requested to play for school and church functions and did so gladly. Peggy and Robert "Bob" Kuharski were married on July 8, 1950 and they were each other’s soulmates and weathered many storms together.
Peggy worked in Colorado Springs, CO, health department laboratories as well as the Pennington County Health Department lab. She is credited with co-writing a scientific paper in 1946 titled “Saccharose-fermenting Diphtheria Bacilli with Ms. Evelyn Mauss, Division of Laboratories, State Board of Health.” In addition to her professional career, Peggy and Bob ventured into raising/training greyhounds, dairy farming and were owner/operators of “Lake Haven” a restaurant near the Pactola reservoir. Peggy was head cook and bottle washer and was admired by the local lumber jacks, bikers and regulars for her cuisine and her ever present smile and giving nature.
Peggy is survived by her children, Karen (Teddy) Hustead, Curren (Nancy) Kuharski, Kathy Kuharski, Donald Kuharski, Pat (Robbie) Kuharski, Cheryl (Brian) Fenske, Mitch (Ann) Kuharski, David (Maria) Kuharski, Mary (Bobby) Brogdon. Peggy had 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
As with all children who adore their parent, we thought Peggy was enchanted and would never pass. She will forever be remembered for her love of God, her patience with her children, and her love of animals, but first and foremost her humility. She was our friend, our Mother, our Queen.
A Celebration of her Life service will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Karen Hustead, P.O. Box 134, Wall, SD 57790.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rapid City Humane Society in memory of Peggy Kuharski.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.
