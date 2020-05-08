Kuharski, Peggy
Kuharski, Peggy

RAPID CITY | Peggy Kuharski, 96, died Jan. 3, 2020.

Rosary service will be at 10 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

