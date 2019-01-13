Try 1 month for 99¢

WINNER | Kenneth Kulbel, 94, died Jan. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, at the church. Burial to follow at Winner City Cemetery.

Mason Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Kulbel, Kenneth
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments