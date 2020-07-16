Kulhavy, Patricia A.

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Kulhavy, 84, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2020 in her residence at Peaceful Pines Senior Living.
She was born Nov. 20, 1935, to the late Milan (Miley) and Wilma (Joyce) Goodoien in Hendricks, MN. Patricia graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1953. She then moved with her family to Rapid City, where she has lived ever since. Patricia lived in the same house for over 50 years on the corner of Halley Avenue and Adams Street. She was a fixture in the community throughout the decades.
Patricia was married three times to decent fellas, that will remain unnamed. The upside to three marriages — Patricia is survived by seven amazing children from oldest to youngest: Gary Loomis, Lori Robbins, Shari Scadden, Scott Peterson, Karyn Womack, Diane Kulhavy and Jennifer Kulhavy Crow, 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren!
Patricia had a long colorful career: she was a singer at Canyon Lake Supper Club back in the day, house cleaner, bus driver, Safeway cashier and most notably, a massage therapist for over 30 years.
Patricia was the matriarch and center of the family. She loved deeply and fiercely, not afraid to tell anyone what she really thought. She loved learning new things and was always looking at the world with an ever-changing perspective. She loved to garden, spending most summer days creating and cultivating her entire yard. She was artistic and resourceful and loved to turn trash into treasure! To hear her laugh was something to behold. She never lost her sense of humor, always joking with her family and caretakers. She will be missed immensely.
A private family service will be held at Kirk Funeral Home and will be streamed on their website at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Habitat for Humanity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.