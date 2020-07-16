Kulhavy, Patricia A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Kulhavy, 84, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2020 in her residence at Peaceful Pines Senior Living.

She was born Nov. 20, 1935, to the late Milan (Miley) and Wilma (Joyce) Goodoien in Hendricks, MN. Patricia graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1953. She then moved with her family to Rapid City, where she has lived ever since. Patricia lived in the same house for over 50 years on the corner of Halley Avenue and Adams Street. She was a fixture in the community throughout the decades.

Patricia was married three times to decent fellas, that will remain unnamed. The upside to three marriages — Patricia is survived by seven amazing children from oldest to youngest: Gary Loomis, Lori Robbins, Shari Scadden, Scott Peterson, Karyn Womack, Diane Kulhavy and Jennifer Kulhavy Crow, 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren!

Patricia had a long colorful career: she was a singer at Canyon Lake Supper Club back in the day, house cleaner, bus driver, Safeway cashier and most notably, a massage therapist for over 30 years.