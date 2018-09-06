AKASKA | Darrell Lee Kulm died peacefully in the presence of his family on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the age of 78.
Darrell was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Mobridge to Albert and Hattie Kulm. He graduated from Selby High School and pursued a 35-year career in the military. Darrell enjoyed traveling all over the world whether it was to visit family or fun. He was very active in the Moose Club, American Legion and Eagles Club. He became a snow bird about five years ago, going back and forth between Akaska and Lake Havasu, AZ. He loved sitting in the sun by the pool and swimming.
He always enjoyed company, especially going on trips with his brothers Loren, Wayne, and sister-in-law, Judy. He had a passion for gold jewelry, luxury cars, boats and hot rods. Darrell’s best qualities were his energy and ability to spark a conversation with anyone and anywhere. His contagious smile and laugh was one of a kind and never will be forgotten.
He is survived by his brothers, Wayne Kulm of Forest, VA, and Loren and Judy Kulm of Akaska; son, Dean and Jennifer Kulm of Detroit, MI; daughter, Holly Kulm of Denver, CO; son, Bryce and Tiffany Kulm of Rapid City; and several grandchildren and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hattie Kulm; brother, Keith Kulm; and daughter, Esther Hagel.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services today at Zion Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at the church. Interment will be at Akaska Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.