Kumpf, Delores

RAPID CITY | Delores Kumpf, 86, passed away on March 30, 2020. Delores was born Sept. 11, 1933 at home in Long Lake, SD, to Adam and Katherine Kappes. She married Robert Hieb on July 19, 1953 in Long Lake. They farmed east of Roscoe for 25 years and raised four children. Robert passed away on June 14, 1995. Delores moved to Aberdeen and married Melvin "Bud" Kumpf. Bud passed away on Jan. 13, 2002.

Delores worked as a cook at Primrose Apartments in Aberdeen for many years. She loved to garden and spend time with her special friend, Marvin Bucholz. She also enjoyed visiting her friends in their retirement/nursing homes.

Delores was a faithful member of the WELS Lutheran Church for many years. She was also a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Roscoe, Trinity Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Delores is survived by her children, Pastor Glen Hieb (Jackie) of Strongville, OH, Cora Van Loan of Rapid City, Cynthia Malon (Steve) of Rapid City, and Galen Hieb (Anna) of the Chanuman region of Thailand; two sisters, Lila Rau of Sisseton, and Frances Lehr of Ashley, ND; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and two brothers, Raymond and Reuben Kappes of Aberdeen.

A private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Aberdeen at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be donated to her churches.

