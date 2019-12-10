{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | John F. Kunerth, 58, died Nov. 19, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. James Episcopal Church.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills

To plant a tree in memory of John Kunerth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments