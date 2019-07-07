RAPID CITY | Margaret A. Kuntz, 81, died July 1, 2019, at home.
Margaret was born on July 22, 1937 in Solen, ND, to Henry and Anna (Geiger) Horning. She grew up on the farm prior to the family moving to Bismarck where she graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. While she was working at the Five and Dime, a young man on leave from the U.S. Air Force named Lawrence Kuntz made the effort to visit her at work and the romance began.
They were married on Oct. 8, 1957, while Larry was still in the Air Force. Two of their children, Francis and Marlys, were born while stationed at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina. After Larry was honorably discharged in 1960, the family returned to Bismarck and in 1963, they made their home in Rapid City where their youngest daughter, Donna, was born.
Margaret was compassionate, a good listener to anyone who wanted to talk, and was always willing to help those who needed it. She was direct, persistent and very well-organized. She enjoyed bowling, traveling to all 50 states and abroad to Germany, Italy and Mexico. She was very active at her parish as a member of the “Dusting Angels” and enjoyed visiting shut-ins through Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry; her children, Francis (Candy) Kuntz, Thornton, CO, Marlys (Steve) Ching, Castlewood, SD, (and their children, Jessica, Rapid City, and Sophia, Volga), and Donna Mae (Gerard) Finnerty (and their children, Casandra and Sarah), Centennial, CO; four great-grandchildren, Monika, Jakoby, Stella, and Raven; her siblings, Elmer Horning, Bismarck, ND, Dominic (Cynthia) Horning, Rapid City, and Angeline Olsen, Selah, WA.
Memorial visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service and Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the church followed by entombment at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Memorials will be established to St. Thomas Moore High School or Right To Life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
