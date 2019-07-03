{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Margaret A. Kuntz, 81, died July 1, 2019.

Memorial visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil service on July 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Christian Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Kuntz, Margaret A.
