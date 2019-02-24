EULESS, Texas | Anita (Nita) Christine Kury was born Nov. 8, 1950, to Norman and Carolina Ostroot in Viborg, SD.
Nita attended South Dakota State University where she met and married Paul Kury on Sept. 1, 1972. They adopted daughter Jocelyn who joined their family on Aug. 12, 1977.
In 1993, she was given the gift of life from her brother, Vaughan, after her kidneys had failed from complications related to her type 1 diabetes. He donated a kidney which helped extend Nita’s life 26 more cherished years.
On Sunday morning, Feb. 17, 2019, Nita joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother. Nita’s sister, Julie Ostroot, resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Husband Paul resides in Euless, Texas, and daughter Jocelyn resides in Denver, Colorado.
For more information about Nita and her memorial service, please visit the Lucas Funeral Homes website (Grapevine, TX).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.