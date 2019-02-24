Try 1 month for 99¢
Anita Kury

EULESS, Texas | Anita (Nita) Christine Kury was born Nov. 8, 1950, to Norman and Carolina Ostroot in Viborg, SD.

Nita attended South Dakota State University where she met and married Paul Kury on Sept. 1, 1972. They adopted daughter Jocelyn who joined their family on Aug. 12, 1977.

In 1993, she was given the gift of life from her brother, Vaughan, after her kidneys had failed from complications related to her type 1 diabetes. He donated a kidney which helped extend Nita’s life 26 more cherished years.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 17, 2019, Nita joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother. Nita’s sister, Julie Ostroot, resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Husband Paul resides in Euless, Texas, and daughter Jocelyn resides in Denver, Colorado.

For more information about Nita and her memorial service, please visit the Lucas Funeral Homes website (Grapevine, TX).

