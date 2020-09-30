Kurylas, Wilma A.

My teen years were basically nonexistent. I never really got to go out much until I was in my early 20's. First, dates or rather group get togethers were only allowed providing my brother, Charles was there as a chaperone to watch me closely at dances, hayrides, church social parties. My parents imbedded within all of us that marriage was forever and thus, none of us were ever allowed to form or maintain any kind of romantic or lasting relationship until "Mr. Right" came along and had been fully vetted and approved by my Daddy. Thus, I was basically an introvert, but outwardly, I was rather popular back then as I could have fun with my friends, although innocent. I could not ever imagine doing anything to injure, go against, or hurt my family's beliefs on how to conduct myself in public as a lady. Our values, our beliefs were one and the same.

I met my "Mr. Right" when I was 21. Roman Kurylas, by then a veterinarian. He had also immigrated to America with his brother Stephan after the war, after surviving the German Holocaust while in the concentration camps, and after graduating from a college in Munich, Germany with a Doctorate in Medicine. Roman had been raised in Ukraine, one of 17 children, from parents who farmed and his father who had become a Catholic Priest. In Ukraine, the Catholic Church there was the only Catholic faith that allowed marriage. At the age of 15, Roman was sent to a monastery with his two older brothers for two years before the war. However, they all left to fight for and to secure Ukraine's freedom believing they would return to a monastic life once the war was over. This, of course, was not to be, for life found my future husband, Roman, immigrating to America as a refugee from Germany and the concentration camps. Roman was, however, raised with many of the same similarities, customs, and beliefs as my family had. my Daddy was ecstatic for because of their similar customs and beliefs they became fast trusted friends who felt comfort with the other. An affinity, I suppose both having been raised in the "old country”.