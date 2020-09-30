 Skip to main content
Kurylas, Wilma A.
Kurylas, Wilma A.

RAPID CITY | Wilma Ann Kurylas, 91, died Sept. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

A Christian funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

