BELVIDERE | Betty Jane Kusick, 91, died June 7, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 11, at the Belvidere Community Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Celebrate
the life of: Kusick, Betty J.
