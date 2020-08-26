 Skip to main content
Kusser, Chad A.
Kusser, Chad A.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Chad Alan Kusser, 50, died Aug. 22, 2020.

A gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7898 Elk Creek Road in Piedmont.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

