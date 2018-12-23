Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | John “Trigger” Kymala, 59, died Dec. 15, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2019, at the Branding Iron Saloon in Belle Fourche. 

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

