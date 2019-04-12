RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Hermine “Chris” LaCroix announces her passing on Thursday April 4, 2019, at the age of 84. Chris will be lovingly remembered by her sons Dan and Vern Carlson, her daughter-in-law Sandra, and her three granddaughters, Blaire, Ellese, and Miranda.
In life Chris was most happy surrounded by her family and friends. As a native Bavarian, Chris loved her home in the Black Hills and spent much of her life enjoying its natural beauty. Her greatest joys included growing the most wonderful flowers, fruits, and vegetables in her garden, singing with her church choir as well as the Dakota Choral Union, spending time with her three granddaughters and hanging out with her faithful white schnauzer Daisy.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Adam Hofer presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
