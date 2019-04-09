Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Hermine "Chris" LaCroix, 84, died April 4, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 15 at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: LaCroix, Hermine 'Chris'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments