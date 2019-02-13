Try 1 month for 99¢

BOX ELDER | Michael Dale LaCuran, 51, died Feb. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: LaCuran, Michael D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments