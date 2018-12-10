Ladner, Elsie

RAPID CITY | Elsie Ladner, 100, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018 at Black Hills Care and Rehab.
Elsie, daughter of Jacob and Katherina (Gruebele) Perman, was born Sept. 17, 1918, on the family homestead 2 miles south of Greenway, where she grew up and attended country school.
She worked on the farm and traveled to the state of Washington to work summers in the late 1930s to earn money for the family farm. Elsie married Reinhold Ladner on July 14, 1940 at the Congregational Church in Greenway. They farmed on the Ladner homestead near Eureka for 15 years. Elsie canned, butchered, tended the garden, baked bread, assisted with farm work and cooked their meals on a coal stove.
In 1955 they moved to Lead, where Reinhold worked at the Homestake Gold Mine and Elsie worked for the Lead School District for 18 years until they both retired in 1981. They moved to Rapid City in 1991.
Elsie liked to fish, play cards, sing in the church choir, garden, and cook German foods.
After reaching the young age of 99, her goal was to live to 100 and she met her goal on Sept. 17, 2018.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Janice (Don) Groves of Gillette, Wyoming; her son, Gary (Helen) Ladner of Rapid City; six grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Detry of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sheree (Rune) Wold of Katy, Texas, Randy (Gayle) Groves of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rick (Jeanene) Groves of Gillette, Rusty (Patty) Groves of Farmington, Minnesota, and Renee (Kelvin) Reed of Kelseyville, California; eight great-grandchildren, Anna and Olivia Detry of Albuquerque, Henrik and Nyla Wold of Katy, Sarah and Kyle Groves of Farmington, and Jesse and Lucas Reed of Kelseyville; one great-great grandchild, Dezeray Meverden of Gillette; sister-in-laws, Irene Perman and Malinda Ladner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded her in death were her husband, Reinie; one grandchild; brothers, Otto and Harold Perman; and sister, Hilda Kautz.
The service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor Holly Sortland officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Black Hills Care and Rehab in Rapid City.
Family and friends may sign Elsie’s online guest book at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
