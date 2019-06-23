{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Brian Ladwig, 59, died June 19, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held at Kirk Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on June 26. Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 27, at Atonement Lutheran Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Ladwig, Brian
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments