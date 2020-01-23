Laeng, Michael
0 entries

Laeng, Michael

  • 0

BLACK HAWK | Michael Laeng, 58, died Jan. 20, 2020.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Laeng as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News