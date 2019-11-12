{{featured_button_text}}

LaJune A. Pauley

NEW UNDERWOOD | LaJune Alberta Pauley, 76, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.

