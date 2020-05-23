Lalonde, Karl A.

RAPID CITY | Dr. Karl A. Lalonde died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 following a brief illness.
Karl was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Boston, MA. He lived most of his youthful years in Seattle, WA, and Grinnell, IA. He graduated from Grinnell High School in 1975 and later studied at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where he earned B.S., M.S. and Ph.D degrees respectively in geology, computer science and engineering, and atmospheric sciences with a dissertation on the application of artificial intelligence in the geosciences.
He spent his professional career in the gold-mining industry, computer science, and as a research analyst in the commercial application of satellite imagery. In his non-professional life Karl was a lover of the Black Hills of South Dakota, a serious collector of minerals, a historian and explorer of old mines, and an avid collector of books and memorabilia of World War I.
Karl was formerly married to Louie Lalonde of Deadwood. He liked to spend time with friends at Tally’s in Rapid City, and became friends with the staff and anyone who wandered in the door and sat down beside him.
He is survived by a daughter, Diane Lalonde of Rapid City; a sister, Pamela Lalonde (Pepe Avila) of Güéjar Sierra, Spain; a niece, Quenna Lalonde (Gregory Flattich) of Cambridge, MA; and his parents, Gerald and Dorothea Lalonde of Grinnell. He is also survived by his Canadian family, Shiloh Durkee of Ladysmith, BC, Savannah Durkee, Calgary, AB, Cam Durkee, Chilliwack, BC, Evan Rauhanen, Abbotsford, BC and Alexandra Switaj, Baltimore, MD.
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Drake Community Library, Grinnell.
