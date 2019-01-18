Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Larry Phillip Lancaster, 66, died Oct. 31, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Lancaster, Larry P.
