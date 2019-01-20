RAPID CITY | Larry Phillip Lancaster, 66, left us on Oct. 31, 2018. Larry was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Miles City, MT.
Larry was the first boy of the family, the third of six children, and the third of four children with Down syndrome. His oldest sister, Marsha, passed when Larry was an infant. During his childhood he attended the Boulder River School during the school year with his older sister Leal, as was customary at the time for people with disabilities. There Larry developed speech and social skills. Leal passed in her mid-teens, after which Larry returned home to Miles City year round. There the family lived on a small farm. Larry’s father, Phillip, was a carpenter by trade and Larry would frequently go with him on jobs.
When Phillip passed in 1972, Larry’s mother, Beulah, moved with Larry and his youngest sibling, Faye, to Rapid City. There, Larry and Faye participated in services from Black Hills Works, while living at home with their mother. During this time Larry worked in the kitchen at The Bandit Inn on Ellsworth Air Force Base and enjoyed drawing, bowling, Special Olympics, Camp Friendship, and karate, where he earned a yellow belt. Larry loved food and sweets, and rarely finished a meal without saying “That was good.” Larry was social, outgoing, willing to help, and had an infectious laugh. As his mother’s health declined, Larry’s help at home allowed her to stay in her home longer than otherwise possible.
Larry was preceded in death by his sisters, Marsha and Leal; and his parents, Phillip and Beulah. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Chabot and Faye Lancaster; his niece, Amber Fischer and her husband Roger; and his brother, Bruce Lancaster.
The family would like to extend thanks to Black Hills Works for their love and support for Larry over the years, and especially as his health declined, and to Rapid City Regional Health Hospice House for the compassionate and wonderful end of life care they provided.
Larry’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. His ashes will be inurned at the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, alongside his mother and father.
Memorials may be made in Larry’s name to Camp Friendship (campfriendship.org).
Friends may view his extended obituary and sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
