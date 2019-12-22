Landis, Bernard 'Bud' Thomas

Bud was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 31, 1932 to Elwood and Sarah Landis. Bud spent his entire childhood in Philadelphia, attending catholic schools, graduating from North Catholic High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Photographic Intel Operator. He served honorably before separating from his final duty station, Ellsworth Air Force Base. While stationed at Ellsworth, Bud met the love of his life, Celia Gimbel. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rapid City on February 7, 1955. Bud was a devout and passionate husband to Celia for 49 years. He took his vows very seriously and was her primary caregiver for the last 20 years of her life while she battled Alzheimer’s. After separating from the Air Force, Bud and Celia spent the rest of their lives raising their six children in Rapid City.

Bud spent his time working hard as a salesman, making many sacrifices over the course of his life to provide for his family. In 1981 he started his own sales business which he had for over twenty years. One of his biggest passions was sports. He could often be found coaching/umpiring youth baseball at Harney Little League. He also started the Moose Wrestling Tournament in the 1970’s and was proud of the fact that his whole family was very involved. Bud loved to root for his local sports teams as well as his childhood team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Bud was outgoing, charismatic, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He used these characteristics to bring about his true passion, which was playing Santa Clause. Bud began playing Santa Clause in 1961 and continued every year for the next 54 years. During this time Bud impacted thousands of lives and brought forth the true spirit of Christmas.