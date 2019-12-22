Landis, Bernard 'Bud' Thomas

RAPID CITY | Bernard 'Bud' Thomas Landis, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2019.
Bud was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 31, 1932 to Elwood and Sarah Landis. Bud spent his entire childhood in Philadelphia, attending catholic schools, graduating from North Catholic High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Photographic Intel Operator. He served honorably before separating from his final duty station, Ellsworth Air Force Base. While stationed at Ellsworth, Bud met the love of his life, Celia Gimbel. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rapid City on February 7, 1955. Bud was a devout and passionate husband to Celia for 49 years. He took his vows very seriously and was her primary caregiver for the last 20 years of her life while she battled Alzheimer’s. After separating from the Air Force, Bud and Celia spent the rest of their lives raising their six children in Rapid City.
Bud spent his time working hard as a salesman, making many sacrifices over the course of his life to provide for his family. In 1981 he started his own sales business which he had for over twenty years. One of his biggest passions was sports. He could often be found coaching/umpiring youth baseball at Harney Little League. He also started the Moose Wrestling Tournament in the 1970’s and was proud of the fact that his whole family was very involved. Bud loved to root for his local sports teams as well as his childhood team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Bud was outgoing, charismatic, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He used these characteristics to bring about his true passion, which was playing Santa Clause. Bud began playing Santa Clause in 1961 and continued every year for the next 54 years. During this time Bud impacted thousands of lives and brought forth the true spirit of Christmas.
He is survived by his daughters Theresa Landis-Jacob, Kathleen “Kathy” Landis, and Cynthia Landis; sons Bernard “Mike” (Ellen) Landis, and John Landis; eight grandchildren, Tyler (LaRae) Jacob, Devin (Ben) Hunter, Selena (Jeremy) Krampota, Cecily (Adam) Kendall, Justin (Allison) Landis, Zachary Landis, Ryan Landis, and Alex Cook; six great grandchildren Jacob, Jaxten, Jacie, James, Blake, and Ian; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brothers Tom and Charles, and his wife Celia.
Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 23, from 5-7:00 pm, with a Vigil at 7:00 pm, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian funeral mass will be offered at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to either the Black Hills Humane Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
7:00PM
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
10:00AM
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
11:15AM
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.