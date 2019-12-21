Landis, Bernard 'Bud'
Landis, Bernard 'Bud'

RAPID CITY | Bernard T. "Bud" Landis, 87, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a Wake at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dec 23
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Monday, December 23, 2019
7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
10:00AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 24
Graveside Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
11:15AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
